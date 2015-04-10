FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-GE CFO calls market for GE Capital assets 'extraordinarily attractive'
#Market News
April 10, 2015 / 2:40 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE CFO calls market for GE Capital assets 'extraordinarily attractive'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 10 (Reuters) - Ge Capital chief says on track to split off Synchrony Financial in late 2015

* GE Capital chief says company has had significant amount of inbound inquiries to buy businesses

* GE CFO says expects run rate income for remaining GE Capital businesses to be about $1.5 billion a year

* GE says expects share buyback to offset impact of lower GE Capital earnings

* GE general counsel says company will apply to be de-designated as “systemically important” in 2016

* GE CFO says company plans to be “opportunistic” on M&A

* GE CFO says company expects 2018 EPS to be at same level as previously expected but with more contributions from industrial earnings

* GE CFO says market for GE Capital assets is “extraordinarily attractive today”

* GE CEO says “the timing is really right to do this”

* GE CEO says plans to close Alstom deal this summer

* GE Capital CFO says going to “try to do better” than selling $90 billion of assets this year

* GE CFO says EPS to be “substantially higher” than $1.80 in 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting Nick Carey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
