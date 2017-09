(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is not illegally shortchanging rural hospitals on their in-patient Medicare reimbursements, a U.S. appeals court ruled Friday.

In a 2011 lawsuit filed in federal court in Washington, D.C., a group of about 60 hospitals claimed that HHS has gone overboard in trying to meet a Congressional mandate to keep costs level.

