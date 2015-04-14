FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO says bank management watches every expense
April 14, 2015 / 3:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Wells Fargo CEO says bank management watches every expense

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

April 14 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co Chief Executive John Stumpf and Chief Financial Officer John Shrewsberry held a conference call with analysts on Tuesday morning to discuss first-quarter earnings. Below are some of their comments:

* Wells Fargo CEO John Stumpf says U.S. economic expansion still “on track”

* Wells Fargo salary, professional services and advertising expenses will increase in 2nd qtr-CFO

* Wells Fargo is “well-positioned” to benefit from higher interest rates-CFO

* Wells Fargo can grow net interest income even if rates remain low-CFO

* Wells Fargo deposit growth still has “disciplined” deposit pricing-CFO

* Wells Fargo oil and gas loan portfolio “relatively stable” compared with 4th qtr-CFO

* Wells Fargo teams “constantly monitor and evaluate” oil and gas portfolio on a loan-by-loan basis-CFO

* Wells Fargo launched deeper review of oil and gas loans in March-CFO

* Wells Fargo has realized “minimal credit losses” from oil and gas loans so far-CFO

* Wells Fargo increased allowance for future losses on oil and gas loans after examination-CFO

* Wells Fargo leverage ratio constraints do not prevent bank from absorbing more deposits-CFO

* Wells Fargo efficiency ratio can benefit from higher rates, expense management-CFO

* Wells Fargo CEO: “We aren’t standing still. We watch every expense around here.”

* Wells Fargo CEO says bank is having strongest deposit growth in his 30 years with the company

* Wells Fargo is spending dollars saved from efficiency on products, services, compliance, risk management-CFO

* Wells Fargo 58-59 pct efficient ratio “still an attractive level” despite being upper end of range target-CFO

* Wells Fargo will be issuing more term debt as a result of TLAC regulation-CFO

* Wells Fargo’s adjusted tax rate leaves company in “mid-32” percent range for remainder of the year-CFO

* Wells Fargo is “optimistic” about first-time buyer mortgage activity in second quarter-CEO (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
