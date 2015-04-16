BRIEF-Goldman Sachs aiming for higher return on equity-CFO

April 16 (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc Chief Financial Officer Harvey Schwartz spoke with analysts on a conference call about first-quarter earnings. Below are some of his comments about return on equity:

* Goldman delivered 14.7 pct return on equity last quarter, but management has higher aspirations-CFO

* Goldman CFO says he will not outline specific ROE target because bank is not managed that way

* Goldman CFO says ROE targets for executive compensation should not be seen as targets for shareholders (Reporting By Lauren Tara LaCapra)