U.S. Supreme Court to consider petition on pleading FLSA claims

(Reuters) - With lawsuits under the Fair Labor Standards Act at an all-time high, a cable installer from Nevada is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a fundamental disagreement over how much detail complaints brought under that law must contain.

In a petition for certiorari the high court is scheduled to consider Friday, attorney Adam Hansen, of Nichols Kaster, says two Supreme Court rulings have led to massive confusion about their application to FLSA overtime actions.

