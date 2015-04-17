FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Supreme Court to consider petition on pleading FLSA claims
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 17, 2015 / 10:37 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Supreme Court to consider petition on pleading FLSA claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - With lawsuits under the Fair Labor Standards Act at an all-time high, a cable installer from Nevada is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to resolve a fundamental disagreement over how much detail complaints brought under that law must contain.

In a petition for certiorari the high court is scheduled to consider Friday, attorney Adam Hansen, of Nichols Kaster, says two Supreme Court rulings have led to massive confusion about their application to FLSA overtime actions.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1IRj4bC

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.