BRIEF-GE comments on 1st-quarter conference call
April 17, 2015 / 1:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-GE comments on 1st-quarter conference call

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 17 (Reuters) - * Ceo says oil and gas market remains ‘volatile’

* Alstom Deal on track for second-half close

* Ge cfo says aviation unit could perform better in 2015 than previously outlined

* General electric ceo says company remains on track for targets in oil and gas in 2015

* Ge cfo says oil and gas business has been ‘aggressive’ on remaking its cost structure

* Ge cfo says interest in ge capital assets has been ‘incredible’

* Ge ceo says counting on one cent of eps benefit from alstom for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Lewis Krauskopf)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
