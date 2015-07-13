FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 13, 2015
July 13, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 2 years ago

Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 13, 2015

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Monday, July 13

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on new federal mortgage lending regulations and what attorneys need to know about them. Topics include the Truth in Lending Act, the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, and new requirements for refinancings and foreclosures. At the Hilton Garden Inn in Aurora, Colorado.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Gh7fFc

