Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: July 13, 2015

Monday, July 13

9 a.m. - The National Business Institute presents a one-day seminar on new federal mortgage lending regulations and what attorneys need to know about them. Topics include the Truth in Lending Act, the Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, and new requirements for refinancings and foreclosures. At the Hilton Garden Inn in Aurora, Colorado.

