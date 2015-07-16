FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4th Circuit adopts joint employer test for Title VII claims
July 16, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 2 years ago

4th Circuit adopts joint employer test for Title VII claims

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Deciding a matter of first impression, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that a worker can have more than one employer for the purposes of an employment discrimination suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In its opinion, the 4th Circuit set forth a nine-factor test for joint employer cases and ruled that plaintiff Brenda Butler had two employers: Piedmont, South Carolina-based Magna Drive Automotive, and ResourceMFG, the staffing agency that placed her there.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1JjGuSx

