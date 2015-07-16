4th Circuit adopts joint employer test for Title VII claims

(Reuters) - Deciding a matter of first impression, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday ruled that a worker can have more than one employer for the purposes of an employment discrimination suit under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

In its opinion, the 4th Circuit set forth a nine-factor test for joint employer cases and ruled that plaintiff Brenda Butler had two employers: Piedmont, South Carolina-based Magna Drive Automotive, and ResourceMFG, the staffing agency that placed her there.

