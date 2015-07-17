FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Nexen apologises for spill from Canada oil sands pipeline
July 17, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Nexen apologises for spill from Canada oil sands pipeline

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 17 (Reuters) - CNOOC Ltd

* Nexen Energy says thinks restarting ruptured Long Lake pipeline will take “some time”

* Nexen says operations shut down almost immediately when Long Lake pipeline leak discovered

* Nexen says ruptured pipeline was new and installed last year

* Nexen Energy apologises for 31,500 bbls Long Lake, Alberta, pipeline spill, says “we are deeply concerned about this”

* Nexen says ruptured pipeline was connecting Kinosis oil sands operations to Long Lake facility, Kinosis produces about 9,000 barrels per day

* Nexen says company still trying to find out root cause of pipeline leak, does not know exactly when leak started

* Nexen says visible breach in the double-walled Long Lake pipeline, about the size of a hand Further company coverage: (Reporting by Nia Williams and Mike De Souza; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)

