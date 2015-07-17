5th Circuit revives age discrimination lawsuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court revived an age-discrimination lawsuit against Houston-based National Oilwell Varco by a 57-year-old man who said his supervisor repeatedly referred to him and other workers over age 40 as “old farts” and targeted them for termination.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Thursday that Maurice Goudeau had sufficient evidence to take his case to a jury, including his supervisor’s comments, his 18-year spotless record under prior managers, shortcuts the multinational company allegedly took in firing him, and the fact that it also fired another older worker.

