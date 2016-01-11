Settlement to scuttle U.S. Supreme Court arbitration case

Jan 11 -

A settlement has been inked in a case the U.S. Supreme Court was scheduled to hear next month to determine whether California courts can void arbitration agreements that have more than one invalid provision, attorneys for both sides confirmed Thursday.

The deal is signed but must still be approved by a judge overseeing a class action alleging worker misclassification by MHN Government Services Inc, according to a letter that MHN’s attorney, Robert Loeb of Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, sent to the Supreme Court Thursday.

