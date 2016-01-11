FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Kinder Morgan confident it can meet BC pipeline requirements
#Market News
January 11, 2016 / 8:51 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Kinder Morgan confident it can meet BC pipeline requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Kinder Morgan Inc

* Says Trans Mountain pipeline committed to meeting British Columbia’s five conditions

* Confident that through continued discussion with province it will be able to satisfy BC’s conditions for Trans Mountain

* Says Trans Mountain will be able to satisfy province’s conditions by time regulatory process is complete

* Says BC’s conditions include several requirements that Trans Mountain alone cannot satisfy, requires multiple parties to work together Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)

