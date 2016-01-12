FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Female truck driver can sue over layoff - 3rd Circuit
January 12, 2016 / 11:53 AM / 2 years ago

Female truck driver can sue over layoff - 3rd Circuit

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 12 -

A federal appeals court on Monday revived the case of a Pittsburgh-based truck driver who said her former employer discriminated against her because she is a woman and retaliated against her for complaining about an unwanted advance by her male supervisor.

The unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower-court judge misapplied two U.S. Supreme Court decisions in dismissing Sandra Connelly’s employment discrimination lawsuit against Lane Construction Corp, a 125-year-old company headquartered in Connecticut with operations in 20 states.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1RIRCjv

