Los Angeles CARBOB differentials fall 50 pct as supply worries ease
January 12, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 2 years ago

Los Angeles CARBOB differentials fall 50 pct as supply worries ease

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Prompt Los Angeles CARBOB differentials CARBOB-D-LA fell by more than 50 percent on Tuesday, trading at a low of an 11-cent a gallon premium to the NYMEX RBOB contract as supply concerns in the region eased.

The steep drop in prices comes as several cargoes carrying clean products are slated to discharge in Los Angeles this week, according to a source and Reuters vessel tracking data.

The California Voyager is currently moored at the Port of Long Beach, while several other clean products tankers, including the Polar Unicorn, the STI Benicia, and the Taranger, are all in anchorage outside Los Angeles.

Unplanned maintenance continues at the Wilmington portion of Tesoro’s refinery in Los Angeles, a spokesman said on Tuesday. The refiner completed unplanned work on the Carson portion of the facility last week. (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

