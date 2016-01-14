Lights out for J&J's challenge to 'Bedtime' suit in Chicago

Jan 14 -

A federal judge in Chicago has rejected Johnson & Johnson’s bid to dismiss a potential class action over the company’s claims that its Bedtime Bath and Bedtime Lotion are “clinically proven to help babies sleep better,” breaking ranks with her New York counterpart who tossed parts of a similar suit last month.

U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo on Tuesday allowed plaintiff Stephanie Leiner to proceed with her proposed class action against J&J under Illinois consumer law. Leiner’s action is one of four filed against J&J in July by the Pomerantz law firm and co-counsel, with the others in New York, New Jersey and California.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1mXSJjS