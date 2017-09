DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Jan 15 (Reuters) - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA WATER AND WEEK OF 372,250 Aa3/AA/AA- SEWER AUTHORITY 01/18 PUBLIC UTILITY SUBORDINATE LIEN REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York REMARK: INSTITUTIONAL PRICING 01/20/2016

BOND DUE: 2019 AND 2029-2039

Day of Sale: 01/20 TRIBOROUGH BRIDGE & TUNNEL WEEK OF 300,000 Aa3/AA-/AA- AUTHORITY MTA BRIDGS & TUNNELS 01/18 GENERAL REVENUE BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016 REMARK: ROP: 01/20/2016

Day of Sale: 01/21 ALDINE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT- WEEK OF 265,455 Aa1/AA/ HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS 01/18 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Wells Fargo Securities (trade name for Wells Fargo, Charlotte SERIAL: 2018-2039 TERM: 2044 REMARK: PSF ENHANCED

Underlying: AA1/AA-

Day of Sale: 01/20 MASSACHUSETTS DEVELOPMENT FINANCE WEEK OF 176,465 // AGENCY REVENUE BONDS, 01/18 UMASS MEMORIAL HEALTH CARE OBLIGATED GROUP ISSUE (SERIES 2016) MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 01/20 VERMONT EDUCATION AND HEALTH WEEK OF 170,000 A3/A-/A- BUILDING FINANCE AGENCY- 01/18 UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT MEDICAL CENTER MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York

Day of Sale: 01/21 ROCHESTER COMMUNITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 128,000 /AA-/ DISTRICT, MICHIGAN 01/18 COUNTIES OF OAKLAND & MACOMB SCHOOL BUILDING & SITE, SERIES I MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/19 CITY OF LAKELAND, FLORIDA WEEK OF 124,545 Aa3/AAA/AA- ENERGY SYSTEM REVENUE AND REFUNDING 01/18 BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Goldman, Sachs & Co., New York

Day of Sale: 01/20 ROCKWALL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 111,500 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/18 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2046 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: Underlying Ratings Aa2/AA

Day of Sale: 01/20 FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 100,000 Aa1/AA+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/18 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2018-2033

Day of Sale: 01/20 NEW YORK STATE HOUSING FINANCE WEEK OF 68,000 Aa2// AGENCY AFFORDABLE HOUSING REVENUE 01/18 BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2016-2027 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041, 2046, 2049, 2051

Day of Sale: 01/19 UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI WEEK OF 58,490 Aa2//AA EBC 01/18 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2038

Day of Sale: 01/20 HIDALGO COUNTY DRAINAGE DISTRICT WEEK OF 53,495 Aa2/AA-/NR NO. 1 01/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN HIDALGO COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York CITY OF NEW BRITAIN, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 48,275 /A+/ UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2026

Day of Sale: 01/19 EAST HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP INDUSTRIAL WEEK OF 38,765 NR/NR/A DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY 01/18 REVENUE AND REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 (WILLOW VALLEY COMMUNITIES PROJECT) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/21 CARLSBAD UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 38,000 /AA-/ SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CALIFORNIA 01/18 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 01/18 DUPAGE COUNTY, ILLINOIS WEEK OF 36,000 NR/AAA/AAA LIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2030

Day of Sale: 01/20 TRACY COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AGENCY, WEEK OF 35,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 01/18 2016 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/21 CHEROKEE COUNTY WATER & SEWERAGE WEEK OF 33,000 Aa2// AUTHORITY WATER & SEWERAGE 01/18 REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2035

Day of Sale: 01/20 JACKSON COUNTY UTILITY AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 30,515 /AA/ MISSISSIPPI 01/18 WATER & WASTEWATER TREATMENT SYSTEM REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Underlying Rating A

Day of Sale: 01/21 HARRIS COUNTY WATER CONTROL AND WEEK OF 30,485 /AA/ IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT NO. 89, TEXAS 01/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2016-2039 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: BBB

Day of Sale: 01/21 NORTHAMPTON COUNTY GENERAL PURPOSE WEEK OF 30,425 // AUTHORITY 01/18 MORAVIAN COLLEGE PROJECT SERIES OF 2016 MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 01/20 SUCCESSOR AGENCY OF THE COUNTY OF WEEK OF 28,340 /BBB/ SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA 01/18 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016 SERIES A (TAXABLE) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/20 FLAT ROCK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 27,100 Aa1// MICHIGAN 01/18 COUNTIES MONROE & WAYNE, REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $12,200M - SERIES A $14,900M - SERIES B - TAXALBE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/20 FREEHOLD TOWNSHIP BOARD OF WEEK OF 25,890 Aa2/NR/NR EDUCATION, NEW JERSEY 01/18 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2017-2032

Day of Sale: 01/21 COLORADO MESA UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 22,100 Aa2/NR/ TRUSTEES ENTERPRISE REVENUE BONDS 01/18 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2025-2045 REMARK: COLORADO STATE INTERCEPT PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/21 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITY WEEK OF 21,770 A3/NR/NR COMMISSIONS, 01/18 HIGHER EDUCATIONAL FACILITY REVENUE BONDS, JOHN CARROLL UNIVERSITY 2016 PROJECT MGR: George K. Baum & Company, Denver

Day of Sale: 01/20 MABANK INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 20,995 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016

MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 01/20 KINGS CANYON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,000 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/18 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/21 DELAWARE COUNTY AUTHORITY WEEK OF 17,345 NR/BBB/NR UNIVERSITY REVENUE BONDS 01/18 (NEUMANN UNIVERSITY) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/20 KINGS CANYON JOINT UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 16,700 /A+/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2012 ELECTION, 2016 SERIES C MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/21 CITY OF BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA WEEK OF 15,430 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 01/18 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) SERIES 2015-B MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2020-2030 TERM: 2038, 2045 REMARK: KROLL: AA

INSTITUTIONAL PRICING: 01/20/2016 SUCCESSOR AGENCY OF THE COUNTY OF WEEK OF 14,695 /BBB/ SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA 01/18 TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 SERIES B MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/20 LAINSBURG COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, WEEK OF 12,570 Aa1// MICHIGAN 01/18 COUNTIES OF SHIAWASSEE & CLINTON, REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: #4,470M - SERIES A $8,100M - SERIES B - TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (QSBLF)

Day of Sale: 01/20 WHITE PASS SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 303 WEEK OF 10,000 A3// WASHINGTON 01/18 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2015-2028 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY

PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/20 COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 522 WEEK OF 10,000 Aa2// SOUTHWESTERN ILLINOIS COLLEGE 01/18 TAXABLE COMMUNITY COLLEGE BONDS COUNTIES OF ST. CLAIR, MADISON, MONROE, RANDOLPH, WASHINGTON, BOND, PERRY & MONTGOMERY MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/19 KLAMATH-TRINITY JOINT UNIFIED WEEK OF 10,000 /A/ SCHOOL DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 01/18 2016 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 01/21 UPPER DUBLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aa3// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 01/20 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 242 WEEK OF 9,615 // ALDEN-CONGER PUBLIC SCHOOLS, 01/18 MINNESOTA GENERAL OBLIGATION FACILITIES MAINTENANCE BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 01/20 HAZLETON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,435 A1// LUZERNE, CARBON & SCHUYLKILL 01/18 COUNTIES, PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2029 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 01/21 NE ALABAMA WATER, SEWER & FIRE WEEK OF 9,415 /AA/ PROTECTION DISTRICT 01/18 WATER REVENUE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Atlanta SERIAL: 2016-2036 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Bank Qualified

Underlying Rating A+

Day of Sale: 01/20 NORTHWEST R-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,275 /AA-/ MISSOURI 01/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/21 UNIVERSITY CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 9,255 /AA-/ MISSORUI 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: (MISSOURI DIRECT DEPOSTI PROGRAM)

Day of Sale: 01/20 BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF SOUTHRN WEEK OF 9,160 NR/NR/NR ARKANSAS UNIVERSITY, ARKANSAS 01/18 AUXILIARY ENTERPRISES SECURED REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2039

Day of Sale: 01/10 THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 9,000 NR/BBB-/NR AUTHORITY OF THE CITY OF PHOENIX, 01/18 ARIZONA EDUCATION FACILITY REVENUE BONDS (VILLA MONTESSORI, INC. PROJECT) SERIES 2015 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 01/20 CALALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 8,900 // DISTRICT 01/18 (A POLITICAL SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED IN NUECES COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 01/18 LANCASTER COUNTY, SOUTH CAROLINA WEEK OF 8,615 NR/NR/NR WALNUT CREEK IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT 01/18 ASSESSMENT REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2037

Day of Sale: 01/21 CADDO MILLS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 7,380 /AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 01/18 /EXP/ UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2916 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 01/19 LANSING SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 7,130 /AA-/ COUNTIES OF INGHAM, EATON & CLINTON 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/21 WESTERN SCHOOL DISTRICT, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 7,115 Aa1// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2027 REMARK: (MICHIGAN SCHOOL BOND QUALIFICATION

AND LONA PROGRAM)

UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 01/21 ROBSTOWN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 6,945 // DISTRICT 01/18 (NUECES COUNTY, TEXAS) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Frost Bank, San Antonio

Day of Sale: 01/21 FREER INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 6,290 // TEXAS 01/18 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas

Day of Sale: 01/20 CATTARAUGUS COUNTY CAPITAL RESOURCS WEEK OF 6,195 NR/BBB-/NR CORP, NEW JERSEY 01/18 REVENUE BONDS (ST BONAVENTURE UNIVERSITY REFUNDING PROJECT) SERIES 2016A MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2031

Day of Sale: 01/21 MEMPHIS COMMUNITY SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 5,690 Aa1// UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION 01/18 REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2029 REMARK: (MICHIGAN SCHOOL BOND QUALIFICATION

AND LOAN PROGRAM)

UNDERLYING RATING: A1

Day of Sale: 01/19 COMMUNITY COLLEGE DISTRICT NO. 514 WEEK OF 4,980 // ILLINOIS 01/18 ILLINOIS CENTRAL COLLEGE GENERAL OBLIGATION FUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: RATED: TBD

Day of Sale: 01/12 SUNFIELD MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,670 NR/NR/NR DISTRICT NO. 1, TEXAS 01/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: FirstSouthwest, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 01/19 CITY OF MORRILTON, ARKANSAS WEEK OF 4,045 NR/NR/NR CAPITAL IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING AND 01/18 CONSTRUCTION REVENUE BONDS SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2016-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2041

Day of Sale: 01/20 NEOSHO, MISSOURI WEEK OF 3,915 // REFUNDING CERTIFICATES OF 01/18 PARTICIPATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 01/19 LENAPE REGIONAL HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 3,910 Aa2/NR/ DISTRICT, NEW JERSEY 01/18 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Roosevelt & Cross, Inc., New York REMARK: DUE: 04/01/2023

Day of Sale: 01/19 SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WISCONSIN WEEK OF 3,260 Aa2// GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 01/18 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2017-2019

Day of Sale: 01/19 POTTSVILLE AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 3,150 A1// SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/18 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED******** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2031

Day of Sale: 01/20 LAPEL SEWAGE WORKS REFUNDING WEEK OF 3,100 NR/A-/ REVENUE BONDS, INDIANA 01/18 SERIES 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2044

Day of Sale: 01/19 HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,920 /A-/ MICHIGAN 01/18 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 01/21 WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP AUTHORITY WEEK OF 2,465 /A+/ LEHIGH COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 01/18 WATER REVENUE BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2035 INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp.

Day of Sale: 01/19 CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION WEEK OF 815 // SERIES 2016A 01/18 EVIDENCING THE PROPORTIONATE INTERESTS OF THE REGISTERED OWNERS THEREOF IN LEASE PAYMENT TO BE MADE BY INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 294 (HOUSTON PUBLIC SCHOOLS) HOUSTON AND WINONA COUNTIES, MINNESOTA MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 2,696,240 (in 000‘s)