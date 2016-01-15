Supreme Court takes up FLSA exemptions for auto dealership workers

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Friday to consider whether customer service workers at auto dealerships are exempt from the overtime protections in federal labor law.

The high court will review a March decision from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals finding that “service advisors” could sue a California Mercedes Benz dealership owned by Encino Motorcars for unpaid overtime pay under the Fair Labor Standards Act. Encino Motorcars is represented by high-profile Supreme Court litigator Paul Clement of Bancroft.

