Judge fine-tunes cable warranty case against Monster, Best Buy
January 25, 2016 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

Judge fine-tunes cable warranty case against Monster, Best Buy

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

Jan 25 -

A federal judge in San Francisco has cut all fraud claims against HDMI cable maker Monster Inc and dismissed Best Buy Stores entirely from a potential class action alleging that they tricked U.S. consumers into buying Monster’s nearly $200 cables when a much cheaper version would work just as well.

U.S. District Judge Edward Chen on Wednesday dismissed the fraud claims from Benjamin Perez’s $5 million lawsuit against Brisbane, California-based Monster but allowed him to proceed on a subset of his breach of warranty counts under California law and the federal Magnuson-Moss Warranty Act. Chen also found that Perez failed to state any cognizable claim against Richfield, Minnesota-based Best Buy. However, the ruling allows Perez to amend his complaint against both defendants.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QnIxuT

