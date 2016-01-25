BRIEF-Genesis Energy starts service on crude pipeline into Port Allen, Louisiana

HOUSTON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Genesis Energy has started transporting crude oil from terminals in Baton Rouge and Port Hudson, Louisiana to Exxon Mobil’s Anchorage tank farm in Port Allen, Louisiana, according to a regulatory filing released at the end of last week.

* The pipeline began operations on Jan. 21, according to a filing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission

* The rate to ship crude from the Scenic Station terminal and rail facility in Baton Rouge to Exxon Mobil’s Anchorage tank farm in Port Allen, Louisiana is $0.2716 per barrel

* Shipments from the Port Hudson terminal near Zachary, Louisiana to the Anchorage station will be $0.5432 a barrel (Reporting by Liz Hampton)