BRIEF-Chevron says priority still to maintain and grow dividend
January 29, 2016 / 4:50 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Chevron says priority still to maintain and grow dividend

Reuters Staff

HOUSTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CEO John Watson says:

-Wheatstone LNG project to see first LNG cargo mid-2017 -Top priority is still to maintain and grow its dividend -Gorgon LNG project on track for startup in coming weeks, first cargo expected in Q1 -Oil prices a ‘very significant uncertainty’ going forward for us, warns of more financial damage to energy sector -Still plans to ramp up activity in Permian Basin of Texas over next several years, short-cycle projects -It’s a ‘terrible market’ to be divesting oil assets, company won’t sell if potential deals not favorable (Reporting By Terry Wade)

