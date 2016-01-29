BRIEF-Chevron says priority still to maintain and grow dividend

HOUSTON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp CEO John Watson says:

-Wheatstone LNG project to see first LNG cargo mid-2017 -Top priority is still to maintain and grow its dividend -Gorgon LNG project on track for startup in coming weeks, first cargo expected in Q1 -Oil prices a ‘very significant uncertainty’ going forward for us, warns of more financial damage to energy sector -Still plans to ramp up activity in Permian Basin of Texas over next several years, short-cycle projects -It’s a ‘terrible market’ to be divesting oil assets, company won’t sell if potential deals not favorable (Reporting By Terry Wade)