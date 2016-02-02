Judge rejects 'fees on fees' in bankruptcy in wake of Asarco

Feb 2 -

A U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Delaware has rejected the retention of two law firms by an official creditors’ committee because the engagement included a provision to cover the cost of defending their fees, known as a fee defense clause or “fees on fees.”

The opinion in the bankruptcy of Boomerang Tube LLC is the first by a judge from the influential bankruptcy court to apply last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case known as Baker Botts v. Asarco.

