Judge rejects 'fees on fees' in bankruptcy in wake of Asarco
February 2, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Judge rejects 'fees on fees' in bankruptcy in wake of Asarco

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

Feb 2 -

A U.S. Bankruptcy judge in Delaware has rejected the retention of two law firms by an official creditors’ committee because the engagement included a provision to cover the cost of defending their fees, known as a fee defense clause or “fees on fees.”

The opinion in the bankruptcy of Boomerang Tube LLC is the first by a judge from the influential bankruptcy court to apply last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a case known as Baker Botts v. Asarco.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WZJwEf

