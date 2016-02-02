FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-U.S. sets new deadline for investigating China aluminum extrusions
#Market News
February 2, 2016 / 11:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-U.S. sets new deadline for investigating China aluminum extrusions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Commerce has set a new deadline of Feb. 22 to decide whether to investigate allegations that a Chinese aluminum extruder evaded U.S. import duties, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

* New deadline comes after Commerce Dept. asked Aluminum Extrusions Fair Trade Committee to re-file initial petition as several separate cases.

* Previous deadline had been Jan. 21.

* U.S. Aluminum Extruders Council initially filed complaint against Zhongwang Group, the world’s second-largest producer of aluminum extrusions, on Oct. 22. Source: Commerce Dept spokesman (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

