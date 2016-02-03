FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Merck sees accelerating declines for Remicade, due to biosimilars
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 3, 2016 / 2:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Merck sees accelerating declines for Remicade, due to biosimilars

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Merck & Co Inc

* Says it expects global Januvia/Janumet sales to rise in 2016, when excluding negative impact of strong dollar

* Says Januvia unlikely to be significantly hurt in 2016 by favorable heart data seen with Lilly’s Jardiance

* Says drugs from Jardiance’s SGLT2 class not hurting sales of DPP-4 inhibitors like Januvia

* Says expects accelerating declines in Remicade market share due to competition from cheaper biosimilars Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Ransdell Pierson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.