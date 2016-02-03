FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USDA secretary says cannot grant cottonseed subsidies -media
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 3, 2016 / 9:11 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-USDA secretary says cannot grant cottonseed subsidies -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) secretary said he does not have the authority to declare cottonseed an oilseed to make it eligible for subsidy programs, as the cotton industry has requested amid weak prices, according to multiple reports.

* USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack told reporters that Congress did not grant USDA ability to declare cottonseed an oilseed, according to The Hagstrom Report, an agricultural trade publication.

* National Cotton Council (NCC) issued a statement expressing disappointment in Vilsack’s statement.

* House Agriculture Committee Chairman Michael Conaway, who requested the measure, says he has not received official reply to request from USDA.

* USDA has not responded to Reuters requests for comment. Source: The Hagstrom report, NCC statement: bit.ly/1SHMH30 (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

