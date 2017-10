Feb 4 -

The National Labor Relations Board erred in finding that referral service Crew One Productions Inc employs the stagehands it sends to work at live events, a federal appeals court held Wednesday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the NLRB “misapplied agency principles” in determining that the stagehands were employees.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1K075ev