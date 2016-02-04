FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-USDA secretary denies Congress request for cottonseed subsidies
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 4, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-USDA secretary denies Congress request for cottonseed subsidies

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) cannot declare cottonseed an oilseed to make it eligible for subsidies, as the cotton industry requested to help farmers cope with weak prices, USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a letter.

* “We have determined that such a designation is not authorized” under the 2014 Farm Bill, Vilsack wrote in a letter to Chairman of House Committee on Agriculture Mike Conaway dated Feb. 3, 2016.

* In December, a group of lawmakers led by Conaway requested USDA declare cottonseed an “other oilseed” to make it eligible for Agricultural Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage payments.

* Cotton fiber is not eligible for those payments after Brazil won a World Trade Organization case against U.S. cotton subsidies.

* “Should Congress provide additional authority...USDA will make implementation a priority,” Vilsack wrote.

Source: Vilsack letter to Conaway seen by Reuters (Reporting By Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
