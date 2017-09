Feb 4 (Reuters) - Meg Energy Corp

* Says in the current low oil price environment moving planned oil sands plant maintenance forward to March

* Expects production impact of maintenance to be approaximately 8,000 bpd in the first quarter

* Says in event of sustained low oil prices has option to defer sustaining and maintenance capital and let reservoir enter natural decline Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)