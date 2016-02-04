FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Conoco is not comfortable relying heavily on debt financing to fund cash shortfalls-CFO
#Market News
February 4, 2016 / 6:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Conoco is not comfortable relying heavily on debt financing to fund cash shortfalls-CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Conocophillips

* ConocoPhillips exec says the company would look to put more rigs back to work in lower 48 in 2017

* Conoco CFO says the company has the balance sheet capacity to maintain capex and dividend even if crude stays around $30/barrel for a prolonged period of time

* CEO says crude oil market will likely not re-balance until 2017, later than expected

* ConocoPhillips CEO says plans to run only 3 rigs in lower 48, doesn’t make sense to run more at current prices

* Conocophillips CFO says company is not comfortable having a plan that relies heavily on debt financing to fund cash shortfalls

* Conoco CEO says buying assets not a big part of capital plan right now Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)

