Week Ahead in Consumer Banking: Feb. 8, 2016

Here are some upcoming events of interest to the consumer banking law community. All times are local unless otherwise stated.

Tuesday, Feb. 9

9 a.m. - National Business Institute presents a two-day seminar on real estate transactions. An experienced attorney faculty will cover the latest legal issues that affect real estate practitioners, including due diligence, statutory and tort liability and real estate financing. At the Holiday Inn Presidential Conference Center in Little Rock, Arkansas. See www.nbi-sems.com.

