Four Essure plaintiffs dismiss cases after preemption ruling

Four women have withdrawn cases alleging they were injured by Bayer Corp’s Essure contraceptive device, after a federal judge in California ruled that one plaintiff’s state-law claims were preempted by federal law.

Plaintiff Tanya De La Paz and three other women with nearly identical Essure claims in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California filed notices of voluntary dismissal on Thursday, a day after U.S. District Judge William Alsup granted Bayer’s motion to dismiss De La Paz’s claims with leave to amend her complaint if she could address certain shortcomings in the original.

