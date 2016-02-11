BRIEF-Cenovus defers maintenance at Foster Creek oil sands project

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Cenovus Energy Inc

* Says will probably look at doing deferred maintenance at Foster Creek oil sands project in spring next year

* Says has ongoing divestiture program in place for parts of non-core conventional oil business

* Says workforce reductions over course of 2015 were approximately 24 percent or 1500 people

* Expects 10 percent year-over-year decline in conventional oil production volumes due to lower spending and divestitures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Nia Williams)