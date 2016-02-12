FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
February 12, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-U.S. Dec producer prices unrevised at -0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Labor Department
revisions to monthly Producer Price Index data (2009 equals
100):
                                       Seasonally Adj 
                                       Dec'15  Prev 
Final demand                            -0.2   -0.2  
Final demand less food/energy            0.2    0.1
Final demand less food/energy/trade      0.2    0.2
    
    NOTES: 
    The department recalculated seasonal adjustment factors for 
2011-2015 to its Producer Price Index which resulted in 
revisions to seasonally adjusted indexes over the same period. 
The calculations did not affect unadjusted data.
    This resulted in some revisions to the December 2015 report
released on Jan. 15. 
    The department will release its data for January 2016 on
Feb. 17.
    The department posted its revisions at www.bls.gov/ppi.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
