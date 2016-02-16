D.C. Circuit revives nurse's bias suit against Medstar Georgetown

An African-American nurse who was fired by Medstar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C. has enough evidence that white nurses were disciplined less harshly to take her discrimination case to trial, a federal appeals court held Friday.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said a jury should decide whether Patricia Wheeler was fired for making four mistakes in one 12-hour shift on an intensive-care unit, as the hospital claimed, or whether she was fired because she is black.

