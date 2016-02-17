FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
American Airlines wins seniority fight with former TWA flight attendants
February 17, 2016 / 12:38 PM / 2 years ago

American Airlines wins seniority fight with former TWA flight attendants

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

American Airlines had no duty to restore the seniority it stripped from TWA flight attendants in a 2001 merger before American merged with US Airways in 2013, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

Although the plight of the former TWA workers was one reason Congress later amended the Federal Aviation Act to address seniority, nothing in the 2007 amendment required airline carriers to ‘revisit seniority decisions that preceded the statute’s enactment,'” Circuit Judge Raymond Lohier wrote for the panel, which also included Circuit Judge Peter Hall and U.S. District Chief Judge Christina Reiss of Vermont, sitting by designation.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1Og2KPa

