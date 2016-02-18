FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp reduces budget, focuses on Texas, Oklahoma
February 18, 2016 / 5:05 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp reduces budget, focuses on Texas, Oklahoma

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HOUSTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Marathon Oil Corp will focus roughly 70 percent of its sharply-reduced 2016 capital budget on Texas’ Eagle Ford, Oklahoma’s SCOOP and North Dakota’s Bakken shale plays, executives said on a quarterly earnings call on Thursday.

* Company guidance assumes oil prices to remain in the upper $30s per barrel for remainder of 2016

* Marathon slashed its 2016 capital spending program by more than 50 percent from 2015

* Marathon took down seven rigs in the Eagle Ford and will scale down another five rigs in the first quarter of 2016

* The company will run two rigs in Oklahoma through 2016 to manage lease obligations and is limiting activity in the Bakken for the remainder of 2016

* Expects total production to decline by 6 to 8 percent from 2015 adjusted for divestitures in Gulf of Mexico, East Texas and North Louisiana

* Expects Gunflint development in Gulf of Mexico’s Mississippi Canyon Blocks to remain on track for mid-2016 startup (Reporting by Liz Hampton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
