BRIEF-Devon Energy says made final decision on equity offering late Wednesday afternoon



#Market News
February 18, 2016 / 9:25 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Devon Energy says made final decision on equity offering late Wednesday afternoon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Tells Reuters made final decision to launch equity offering late Wednesday afternoon

* Says considered ‘many options’ to protect balance sheet as oil prices fell after december opec meeting

* Says decision to issue stock ‘taken very seriously and with much thought and discussion among the management team’ and board

* Says equity offering a ‘prudent additional measure to protect against the possibility of lower commodity prices for a prolonged period’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
