BRIEF-Devon Energy says made final decision on equity offering late Wednesday afternoon

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Devon Energy Corp

* Tells Reuters made final decision to launch equity offering late Wednesday afternoon

* Says considered ‘many options’ to protect balance sheet as oil prices fell after december opec meeting

* Says decision to issue stock ‘taken very seriously and with much thought and discussion among the management team’ and board

* Says equity offering a 'prudent additional measure to protect against the possibility of lower commodity prices for a prolonged period'