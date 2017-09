DALCOMP NEGOTIATED CALENDAR

Feb 19 - IN ORDER TO ENSURE THAT WE HAVE TIME TO ENTER ALL NEW ISSUE INFORMATION, DALCOMP ASKS THAT FIRMS CALL US AT 212-404-8107 OR USE OUR FAX 212-404-8153 TO INFORM US UPCOMING ISSUES. WE WILL ADD ANY INFORMATION WE RECEIVE BY 2 P.M., EDT, ON THURSDAY AFTERNOON. PLEASE BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE ENTIRE MANAGEMENT GROUP. IF YOU HAVE ANY QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS SERVICE, PLEASE CALL DALCOMP AT 212-404-8107. ISSUE/SENIOR MANAGER SALE (IN 000) MDY/S&P/FTCH -------------------- ---- --------- ----------------- THE CITY OF NEW YORK WEEK OF 800,000 Aa2/AA/AA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, FISCAL 02/22 EXP/EXP/EXP 2016 SERIES C AND D MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York THE UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT WEEK OF 401,000 Aaa/AAA/AAA CHAPEL HILL 02/22 TAXABLE GENERAL REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS - SERIES 2016C MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York

Day of Sale: 02/23 PLANO INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 305,235 // TEXAS 02/22 CONSISTING OF: UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $201,165M SERIES 2016A $104,070M SERIES 2016B MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/24 TRANSMISSION AGENCY OF NORTHERN WEEK OF 181,000 Aa2/A+/A+ CALIFORNIA - OREGON TRANSMISSION 02/22 PROJECT MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2020-2039

Day of Sale: 02/23 ARIZONA BOARD OF REGENTS SYSTEM WEEK OF 179,000 // REVENUE - UNIVERSITY OF ARIZONA 02/22 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2039

Day of Sale: 02/25 ALLEN INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 144,950 // UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, 02/22 SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/25 MARYLAND ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT WEEK OF 135,320 A2// CORPORATION STUDENT HOUSING 02/22 REFUNDING REVENUE BONDS (UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND, COLLEGE PARK PROJECTS) SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago INSURANCE: Assured Guaranty Municipal Corp. REMARK: Baa2/

Day of Sale: 02/24 WILLOUGHBY EASTLAKE CITY, OHIO WEEK OF 115,750 Aa3/NR/ SCHOOL DISTRICT UNLIMITED TAX 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL IMPROVEMENT 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/24 NAPA VALLEY UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 87,195 Aa2/AA-/ (NAPA COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS CONSISTING OF: $63,175M SERIES C (FEDERALLY TAX- EXEMPT) $ 3,880M SERIES D (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) $20,140M SERIES E (FEDERALLY-TAX EXEMPT) (2019 CROSSOVER REFUNDING) MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2016-2046 FRIENDSWOOD INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 83,535 Aaa/AAA/ DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2037 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS” AA3/AA

Day of Sale: 02/23 SAN MATEO-FOSTER CITY SCHOOL WEEK OF 74,000 Aaa/AA/ DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, ELECTION OF 2015, SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/25 CITY OF MISSOURI CITY, TEXAS WEEK OF 71,710 Aa2// (FORT BEND AND HARRIS COUNTIES) 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Loop Capital Markets, New York SERIAL: 2017-2038

Day of Sale: 02/23 WILLIS INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 66,560 // UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING AND 02/22 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/25 METROPOLITAN NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON WEEK OF 62,500 NR/BBB/BBB COUNTY HEALTH & EDUCATIONAL 02/22 FACILITIES BOARD, TENNESSEE REVENUE REFUNDING & IMPROVEMENT BONDS (LIPSCOMB UNIVERSITY PROJECT) SERIES 2016A MGR: SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, Atlanta SERIAL: 2017-2046 CHESTER COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 60,775 Aaa/AAA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016 02/22 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis TERM: 2036

Day of Sale: 02/25 HAYS COUNTY LIMITED TAX REFUNDING WEEK OF 59,000 // TEXAS 02/22 MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York SERIAL: 2019-2035

Day of Sale: 02/23 COLUMBUS CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT OHIO WEEK OF 57,230 Aa2/AA/ FRANKLIN COUNTY SCHOOL FACILITIES 02/22 CONSTRUCTION & IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING SERIES A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/23 BONNEVILLE JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 54,030 // NO. 93, IDAHO 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/23 IOWA FINANCE AUTHORITY SINGLE WEEK OF 51,105 Aaa/AAA/NR FAMILY MORTGAGE BONDS (MORTGAGE- 02/22 BACKED SECURITIES PROGRAM) SERIES 2016A (NON AMT) 2016C (AMT) MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Chicago

Day of Sale: 02/23 RHODE ISLAND HOUSING AND MORTGAGE WEEK OF 50,000 Aa2// FINANCE CORPORATION 02/22 MULTI-FAMILY DEVELOPMENT BONDS-2016 SERIES 1-A (NON-AMT), 1-B (NON-AMT) AND 1-C (AMT) MGR: Bank of America Merrill Lynch, New York REMARK: ROP: 2/22

Day of Sale: 02/23 WAXAHACHIE INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 50,000 Aaa//AAA DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2045 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: UNDERLYING RATINGS: AA3//AA-

Day of Sale: 02/24 NORTHWEST INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 46,465 // DISTRICT 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/23 NEW HOPE, TEXAS WEEK OF 44,785 Aa2/AA+/ CULTURAL EDUCATIONAL FACILITIES 02/22 REVENUE BONDS TEXAS A & M CAIN HALL SERIES 2016A MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/23 CUMBERLAND COUNTY MUNICIPAL WEEK OF 39,925 /A+/ AUTHORITY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/22 REVENUE BONDS, (DICKINSON COLLEGE PROJECT), SERIES 2016 MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York STATE OF OREGON GENERAL OBLIGATION WEEK OF 37,000 Aa1/AA+/ HIGHER EDUCATION 02/22 $31MM TAX-EXEMPT $5MM TAXABLE MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: TE: 22-36, 41

TAXABLE: 17-22

Day of Sale: 02/24 SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE UNIVERSITY WEEK OF 31,145 // SYSTEM FACILITIES REVENUE BONDS AND 02/22 TAXABLE BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 02/25 HASLETT PUBLIC SCHOOLS MICHIGAN WEEK OF 31,125 /AA-/ INGHAM, CLINTON, SHIAWASSEE 02/22 COUNTIES, REFUNDING BONDS $8MM SERIES A $23,125 SERIES B TAXABLE MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/23 CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 31,000 Aaa// MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 02/22 WOODGLEN VISTA APARTMENTS

MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: FHA RISK SHARE INSURED MORTGAGE

LOAN

Day of Sale: 02/23 ILLINOIS FINANCE AUTHORITY REVENUE WEEK OF 30,885 // REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 02/22 (CHRISTIAN HOMES, INC. OBLIGATED GROUP) MGR: Ziegler, Chicago REMARK: Moody‘s: NR

S&P: NR

Fitch: BBB- (STABLE)

Day of Sale: 02/23 GOOSE CREEK CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 29,400 Aaa/AAA/ INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/22 EXP/ / UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016A MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2030 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/24 THE ROCK ISLAND COUNTY PUBLIC WEEK OF 28,000 A3// BUILDING COMMISSION 02/22 ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, ILLINOIS PUBLIC BUILDING REVENUE BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2020-2045

Day of Sale: 02/22 METHACTON SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 27,090 Aa2// MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2025

Day of Sale: 02/24 MIFFLIN COUNTY SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 26,180 /A/ MIFFLIN COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/25 PUBLIC FINANCE AUTHORITY, WEEK OF 23,630 NR/NR/NR EDUCATION REVENUE BONDS 02/22 (CORNERSTONE CHARTER ACADEMY PROJECT) $20,320M SERIES 2016A (TAX-EXEMPT) $ 3,310M SERIES 2016B (TAXABLE) MGR: BB&T Capital Markets a division of BB&T Securities, Charlotte REMARK: SERIES 2016A TERM BONDS DUE: 2026;

2036 AND 2046

SERIES 2016B TERM BONDS DUE: 2026 BONNEVILLE JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,175 // NO. 93, IDAHO 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 2016B MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis

Day of Sale: 02/23 TAYLOR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 21,000 Aaa/AAA/NR (WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TEXAS) 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX SCHOOL BUILDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM REMARK: A1/A/NR ST. LOUIS MISSOURI GENERAL WEEK OF 20,000 // OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/22 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/24 IONIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 19,835 // GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX 02/22 (FEDERALLY TAXABLE) MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2017-2024 REMARK: A3 UNDERLYING

AA1 MICHIGAN

QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/23 LODI PUBLIC FINANCING AUTHORITY WEEK OF 18,695 // 2016 REFUNDING WASTEWATER REVENUE 02/22 BONDS, SERIES A CALIFORNIA MGR: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, New York SERIAL: 2018-2037 EAST CENTRAL INDEPENDENT SCHOOL WEEK OF 18,000 /AAA/ DISTRICT, UNLIMTED TAX REFUNDING 02/22 /EXP/ BONDS SERIES 2016, TEXAS MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: PERMANENT SCHOOL FUND GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/24 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 18,000 /BBB/ DISTRICT NO. 419, TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********* MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/22 CITY OF SAN MARCOS, TEXAS WEEK OF 17,960 /AA/ GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/22 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston REMARK: DUE: 2017-2018 AND 2020-2029

Day of Sale: 02/23 REDLANDS, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 15,000 /A/ REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 02/22 CALIFORNIA TAX ALLOCATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016A MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/23 HICKMAN MILLS C-1 SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 14,985 /A/ MISSOURI GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/22 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/25 GREATER NEW HAVEN WATER POLLUTION WEEK OF 14,000 A1/A+/ CONTROL AUTHORITY REVENUE BONDS 02/22 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York REMARK: MATURITIES: TBD

Day of Sale: 02/25 UNIVERSITY PLACE SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,810 Aa2// NO. 83, WASHINGTON 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2024 REMARK: STATE SCHOOL BOND GUARANTY PROGRAM

Day of Sale: 02/24 IMPERIAL UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 13,500 /A+/ (IMPERIAL COUNTY, CALIFORNIA) 02/22 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, New York SAN MATEO UNION HIGH SCHOOL WEEK OF 13,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/22 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS (2021 CROSSOVER) MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: RATING: Aaae/AA+e

Day of Sale: 02/24 EAST OUACHITA PARISH SCHOOL WEEK OF 12,205 /AA-/ DISTRICT, LOUISIANA 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION SCHOOL REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Dallas SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 02/23 CITY OF BRYANT, ARKANSAS CAPITAL WEEK OF 10,435 NR/A/NR IMPROVEMENT REFUNDING AND 02/22 CONSTRUCTION REVENUE BONDS 2016 MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2040

Day of Sale: 02/23 BRISTOL TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 10,000 A3// SCHOOL DISTRICT BANK QUALIFIED 02/22 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2040 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE

Day of Sale: 02/22 GOOSE CREEK CONSOLIDATED WEEK OF 10,000 // INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016B MGR: HilltopSecurities, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/24 WILMINGTON AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 10,000 // LAWRENCE AND MERCER COUNTIES 02/22 PENNSYLVANIA GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS SERIES OF 2016 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Janney Montgomery Scott LLC, Philadelphia

Day of Sale: 02/22 RED LION AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,995 Aa3// YORK COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS, SERIES OF 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Philadelphia SERIAL: 2017-2024

Day of Sale: 02/23 BRECKENRIDGE, COLORADO WEEK OF 9,845 Aa3// CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION, 02/22 SERIES 2016 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., Denver SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 02/24 BURGETTSTOWN AREA SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,675 // PENNSYLVANIA BANK QUALIFIED 02/22 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2017-2036

Day of Sale: 02/25 LAKOTA LOCAL SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 9,500 A1// MISSOURI REFUNDING BONDS 02/22 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/23

HARPER CREEK COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 8,820 Aa1// MICHIGAN CALHOUN COUNTY REFUNDING 02/22 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/22 SAUGATUCK PUBLIC SCHOOLS, MICHIGAN WEEK OF 8,775 Aa2// 2016 REFUNDING BONDS 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION-UNLIMITED TAX **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2020-2028

Day of Sale: 02/25 CITY OF NORTH RICHLAND HILLS WEEK OF 8,650 // $2.960M GENERAL OBLIGATION 02/22 REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 $5,690M TAX & WATERWORKS & SEWER SYSTEM (LIMITED PLEDGE) REVENUE CERTIFICATES OF OBLIGATION, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson

Day of Sale: 02/23 CITY OF CABOT, ARKANSAS SALES AND WEEK OF 8,290 NR/NR/NR USE TAX IMPROVEMENT BONDS 2016 02/22 BANK QUALIFIED MGR: Stephens Inc., Little Rock SERIAL: 2017-2026 TERM: 2031, 2036, 2043

Day of Sale: 02/25 CITY OF BIG SPRINGS, TEXAS WEEK OF 8,110 // GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS 02/22 SERIES 2016 MGR: Coastal Securities, Inc., Houston SERIAL: 2017-2027 REMARK: S&P: APPLIED

Day of Sale: 02/24 CALIFORNIA HOUSING FINANCE AGENCY WEEK OF 8,000 Aaa// MULTIFAMILY HOUSING REVENUE BONDS 02/22 MAPLEWOOD APARTMENTS MGR: Citigroup Global Markets Inc, New York REMARK: FHA RISK SHARE INSURED MORTGAGE

LOAN

Day of Sale: 02/23 GENERAL OBLIGATION PUBLIC WEEK OF 8,000 /A+/ IMPROVEMENT BONDS, SERIES 2016 02/22 RECREATION DISTRICT NO. ONE OF WARD THREE OF CALCASIEU PARISH, LOUISIANA MGR: Jefferies LLC, New York

Day of Sale: 02/25 HERRIMAN CITY, UTAH WEEK OF 7,775 /AA/ WATER REVENUE REFUNDING BONDS, 02/22 SERIES 2016 MGR: KeyBanc Capital Markets, Cleveland SERIAL: 2017-2033 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UNDERLYING RATING: A+

Day of Sale: 02/25 ARLINGTON HEIGHTS SCHOOL DISTRICT WEEK OF 7,625 Aaa// NO. 25, COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2022

Day of Sale: 02/24 SCHOOL DISTRICT NUMBER 159 WEEK OF 6,735 // WILL COUNTY ILLINOIS (MOKENA) 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION $2,655M LIMITED SCHOOL BONDS SERIES 2016A $4,080M REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS 16B MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee CARMAN-AINSWORTH COMMUNITY SCHOOLS WEEK OF 6,400 A3// MICHIGAN GENESSEE COUNTY 2016 02/22 REFUNDING BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/24 RADNOR TOWNSHIP PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 5,800 Aa1// GENERAL OBLIGATION BANK QUALIFIED 02/22 MGR: Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., Conshohocken SERIAL: 2016-2035

Day of Sale: 02/23 PLEASANTDALE SCHOOL DISTRICT #107, WEEK OF 5,660 Aa2// COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING SCHOOL BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Chicago SERIAL: 2016-2019

Day of Sale: 02/25 AUSTIN SEWAGE WORKS REFUNDING WEEK OF 5,025 NR/A-/ REVENUE BONDS, INDIANA 02/22 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2017-2045

Day of Sale: 02/22 SONORA UNION HIGH SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 5,000 /A+/ CALIFORNIA 02/22 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS ELECTION OF 2012, SERIES C **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/23 REETHS-PUFFER SCHOOLS MICHIGAN WEEK OF 4,795 Aa1// MUSKEGON COUNTY 2016 REFUNDING 02/22 BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis REMARK: QSBLF

Day of Sale: 02/25 COMMUNITY FACILITIES DISTRICT 97-1 WEEK OF 4,580 NR/NR/ OF THE CUCAMONGA SCHOOL DISTRICT 02/22 2016 SPECIAL TAX BONDS MGR: RBC Capital Markets, New York

Day of Sale: 02/24 HERMITAGE, PENNSYLVANIA WEEK OF 4,500 /A+/ GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/22 MGR: PNC Capital Markets, Pittsburgh SERIAL: 2016-2031 INSURANCE: BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL ASSURANCE REMARK: UL: AA CYPRESS HILL MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 4,300 /BBB+/ DISTRICT NO. 1, TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/22 CITY OF AUBURN, MAINE WEEK OF 4,245 Aa3/AA-/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING 02/22 BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/24 CITY OF SACO, MAINE WEEK OF 4,145 Aa3/AA/ 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION BONDS 02/22 **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York

Day of Sale: 02/23 CITY OF MILFORD, CONNECTICUT WEEK OF 4,145 Aa1/NR/NR GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, 02/22 ISSUE OF 2016 MGR: Raymond James & Associates, Inc., New York SERIAL: 2016-2029

Day of Sale: 02/23 AROMAS-SAN JUAN UNIFIED SCHOOL WEEK OF 4,000 // DISTRICT, CALIFORNIA 02/22 2016 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS **********BANK QUALIFIED********** MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco.

Day of Sale: 02/24 CHESTERTON REDEVELOPMENT DISTRICT, WEEK OF 3,645 // INDIANA 02/22 SPECIAL TAXING DISTRICT REVENUE REFUNDING 2016 MGR: Piper Jaffray & Co, Minneapolis SERIAL: 2016-2030

Day of Sale: 02/24 MONTGOMERY COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 3,260 NR/A+/NR DISTRICT NO. 18 (A POLITICAL 02/22 SUBDIVISION OF THE STATE OF TEXAS LOCATED WITHIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY) UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016 MGR: RBC Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/22 CITY OF NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TEXAS WEEK OF 2,960 Aa2/AA+/ (TARRANT COUNTY) 02/22 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: BOSC, Inc., Richardson SERIAL: 2018-2028

Day of Sale: 02/22 TOWNSHIP OF NEW BUFFALO COUNTY OF WEEK OF 2,845 // BERRIEN, STATE OF MICHIGAN GENERAL 02/22 LIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS 2016 MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee

Day of Sale: 02/23 SPUR INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT, WEEK OF 2,830 /A-/ TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/25 HARRIS COUNTY MUNICIPAL UTILITY WEEK OF 2,800 A// DISTRICT NO. 341, TEXAS 02/22 UNLIMITED TAX REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2016 *****BANK QUALIFIED***** MGR: SAMCO Capital Markets, Dallas

Day of Sale: 02/22 REDLANDS, SUCCESSOR AGENCY TO THE WEEK OF 2,600 // REDEVELOPMENT AGENCY OF THE CITY OF 02/22 CALIFORNIA 2016 REFUNDING TAXABLE TAX ALLOCATION BONDS MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., San Francisco. REMARK: S&P RATING: A+e

Day of Sale: 02/23 WAYNESVILLE MISSOURI WEEK OF 2,030 /A/ CERTIFICATES OF PARTICIPATION BONDS 02/22 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/24 EUREKA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT WEEK OF 1,900 /AA/ MISSOURI REFUNDING BONDS 02/22 MGR: Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Inc., St. Louis

Day of Sale: 02/23 INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO 276 WEEK OF 1,395 // MINNETONKA PUBLIC SCHOOLS MINNESOTA 02/22 TAXABLE GENERAL OBLIGATION OPEB REFUNDING BONDS SERIES 2016J MGR: Robert W. Baird & Co., Inc., Milwaukee SERIAL: 2019-2031

---------------------- Expected volume excluding daily issues: 4,016,780 (in 000‘s)