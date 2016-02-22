BRIEF- Canada finance minister says oil forecast prudent

Feb 22 (Reuters) -

* Canada Finance Minister Morneau says $40 WTI forecast for 2016 is a “prudent estimate”

* Morneau: asked if federal consumption tax might be increased, says we are not considering any tax changes at this time

* Morneau: would be imprudent to make long-term projections today, given economic volatility

* Morneau: investing in economy will allow us to improve growth rate over time; says we will be prudent; may take a little longer than expected to reach balanced budget