9th Circuit upholds servers' tip-pool rule
February 24, 2016 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

9th Circuit upholds servers' tip-pool rule

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Restaurants and bars who pay their servers minimum wage cannot force them to share tips with untipped employees such as cooks and dishwashers, a federal appeals court held Tuesday.

A 2-1 panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a 2011 tip-pooling regulation by the U.S. Labor Department, rejecting challenges by the National Restaurant Association, several regional associations and two restaurants who claimed it violates a federal wage law and a 9th Circuit decision from 2010.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/21qiQPy

