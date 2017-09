Feb 24 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake CEO says expects continued pressure on commodity prices in 2016

* Chesapeake CFO says he feels good about the company’s ability to get through the bank redetermination season

* CEO says interest in asset packages over $1 billion is very low in current market

* Chesapeake CEO says the company will continue to look for opportunities to buy back debt at a discount Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Driver)