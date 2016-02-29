This was the second highest February for IG bond volume ever

By Hillary Flynn NEW YORK, Feb 29 (IFR) - Monday pushed the investment grade corporate bond market to the second busiest February on record with a total of US$104.3bn, according to IFR data. The second place rank is even more shocking when you consider the headwinds the credit market faced coming into the month. Broader market volatility created a freeze in the credit market for the first half of the month where only a small amount of issuance was allowed to squeak by. February also did not have a heaven-sent deal like AB InBev's US$46bn bond in January to flood the market with paper and bolster that month's volume. Yet, February managed to turn it around later. When the market calmed down, the stability allowed a string of big name issuers to come to market. Apple (Aa1/AA+)kicked off the wave of issuance selling US$12bn in a 10-part offering on Feb. 15. After it proved the market had the appetite for this level of paper, Johnson & Johnson (Aaa/AAA/AAA) sold a US$7.5bn seven-tranche deal last week. FIG issuance also picked up in February, with a number of issuers returning to the market, including Goldman Sachs and Bank of America. Not to be outdone, Exxon Mobil (Aaa/AAA) made the last day of February far from a write-off. The oil and gas company sold a US$12bn eight-part deal to high demand. Exxon and offerings from five other issuers on Monday upped the monthly volume into the second place slot, allowing February to end on a high note in the credit market. For 2016 year-to-date, IG bond issuance is now US$231.624bn in 102 deals, roughly $26bn more than during the same period in 2015, when 140 deals were sold, according to IFR data. See below for a table highlighting the busiest February's on record. February Monthly Volumes Year Volume (US$ bn) 2015 $112.04 2016 $104.275 2012 $97.150 2014 $81.73 2013 $72.569 2009 $72.02 2011 $51.860 2007 $50.38 2010 $48.230 2008 $41.06 2006 $39.244 2004 $23.29 2005 $20.010 (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Jack Doran)