This was the second highest February for IG bond volume ever
#Funds News
February 29, 2016 / 9:06 PM / 2 years ago

This was the second highest February for IG bond volume ever

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

By Hillary Flynn
    NEW YORK, Feb 29 (IFR) - Monday pushed the investment grade
corporate bond market to the second busiest February on record
with a total of US$104.3bn, according to IFR data.
    The second place rank is even more shocking when you
consider the headwinds the credit market faced coming into the
month.
    Broader market volatility created a freeze in the credit
market for the first half of the month where only a small amount
of issuance was allowed to squeak by. 
    February also did not have a heaven-sent deal like AB
InBev's US$46bn bond in January to flood the market with paper
and bolster that month's volume.
    Yet, February managed to turn it around later. 
    When the market calmed down, the stability allowed a string
of big name issuers to come to market. 
    Apple (Aa1/AA+)kicked off the wave of issuance selling
US$12bn in a 10-part offering on Feb. 15. After it proved the
market had the appetite for this level of paper, Johnson &
Johnson (Aaa/AAA/AAA) sold a US$7.5bn seven-tranche deal last
week.
    FIG issuance also picked up in February, with a number of
issuers returning to the market, including Goldman Sachs and
Bank of America.
    Not to be outdone, Exxon Mobil (Aaa/AAA) made the last day
of February far from a write-off.
    The oil and gas company sold a US$12bn eight-part deal to
high demand. Exxon and offerings from five other issuers on
Monday upped the monthly volume into the second place slot,
allowing February to end on a high note in the credit market.
    For 2016 year-to-date, IG bond issuance is now US$231.624bn
in 102 deals, roughly $26bn more than during the same period in
2015, when 140 deals were sold, according to IFR data.
    See below for a table highlighting the busiest February's on
record.

    February Monthly Volumes       
    Year      Volume (US$ bn)
    2015          $112.04 
    2016          $104.275
    2012          $97.150
    2014          $81.73 
    2013          $72.569
    2009          $72.02 
    2011          $51.860
    2007          $50.38 
    2010          $48.230
    2008          $41.06 
    2006          $39.244
    2004          $23.29 
    2005          $20.010
 
 (Reporting by Hillary Flynn; Editing by Jack Doran)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
