Training credentials suit revived against Blackwater successor

By Barbara Grzincic

Academi Training Center, a successor to Blackwater Worldwide, faces renewed whistleblower charges by two workers who claim the government contractor falsified training credentials for security guards it supplied to protect U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the action by Lyle Beauchamp and Warren Shepherd, overturning a federal judge who ruled they could not clear the False Claims Act’s “public disclosure” bar because they amended the complaint after similar allegations were published in Wired.com, an online magazine.

