FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Training credentials suit revived against Blackwater successor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
February 26, 2016 / 11:43 AM / 2 years ago

Training credentials suit revived against Blackwater successor

Barbara Grzincic

1 Min Read

By Barbara Grzincic

Academi Training Center, a successor to Blackwater Worldwide, faces renewed whistleblower charges by two workers who claim the government contractor falsified training credentials for security guards it supplied to protect U.S. personnel in the Middle East.

A unanimous panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reinstated the action by Lyle Beauchamp and Warren Shepherd, overturning a federal judge who ruled they could not clear the False Claims Act’s “public disclosure” bar because they amended the complaint after similar allegations were published in Wired.com, an online magazine.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1WNseJW

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.