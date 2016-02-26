FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says no plans to issue equity
Hurricane Harvey
#Market News
February 26, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-EOG Resources CEO says no plans to issue equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Eog Resources Inc

* CEO Bill Thomas says company’s new goal is to be a ‘competitive, low-cost producer in the global market,’ not just United States

* CEO says will be in ‘premium drilling mode from now on’

* CEO says ‘no current plans to issue equity’

* CEO says ‘no intention of expanding’ internationally

* Says Eagle Ford will be most-active basin for 2016, followed by Wolfcamp

* CEO says has no hedges in place for oil

* Says could generate ‘triple-digit rates of return’ if oil prices improve Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
