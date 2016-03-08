FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chevron says no plans to resume share repurchase program
#Market News
March 8, 2016 / 3:23 PM / a year ago

BRIEF-Chevron says no plans to resume share repurchase program

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

March 8 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp

* Says first production at Angola LNG project expected in second half of 2018

* Says Big Foot tendons failed because temporary floats did not stay connected to tendons

* Says has retrieved all tendons that sank at Big Foot site

* Says has inspected all Big Foot wells, and they can all be re-used

* Says parts from most of recovered tendons from Big Foot site can be re-used

* CEO: “We don’t have to do an acquisition right now”

* CEO says wouldn’t be opposed to acquisition, but not focus at this time

* CFO says no plans to resume share repurchase program

* CEO says shale projects could comprise up to a quarter of all production by 2025

* CEO says believes can manage debt witout hurting long-term credit rating

* CEO says expects 4,000 layoffs in 2016

* CEO says now expects Big Foot Gulf Of Mexico project to come online in 2018

* Says most of first production from Angola LNG project will be sold on spot market

* Chief Executive John Watson says ‘preserving and growing the dividend is important to our shareholders and to management’ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ernest Scheyder)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
