JPMorgan settles robocall lawsuit for $34 million
March 4, 2016 / 11:47 AM / a year ago

JPMorgan settles robocall lawsuit for $34 million

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

By Dena Aubin

JPMorgan Chase will pay $34 million under a settlement approved on Wednesday in a Chicago federal court to resolve a class action accusing it of placing unwanted calls and alert messages to millions of consumers across the country.

In a ruling endorsing the nationwide settlement, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman said the agreement is “fair, reasonable and adequate,” providing about $52.50 to each person who filed a claim.

