BRIEF-Upset at Exxon's Torrance refinery delays critical startup activities

HOUSTON, March 18 (Reuters) - A power failure on Wednesday at Exxon Mobil’s 149,500 barrel per day Torrance refinery in Los Angeles is delaying restart activities that must be complete before PBF Energy acquires the facility this year.

* Exxon planned to begin startup activities on a crippled fluid catalytic cracking unit (FCCU) on March 15

* Once under way, the restart is expected to last 35 days, including a 15-day period in which Exxon must show the unit is fully operational before transferring ownership of the facility to PBF Energy

* On Wednesday, the refinery experienced a power loss which resulted in elevated flaring, according to state regulators

* Power has been restored to the facility, and personnel are working to restore operations, Exxon said

* The South Coast Air Quality Management Board rescheduled a March 19 hearing on the restart to April 2 at Exxon’s request

* “We cannot speculate on a timeline for restart,” an Exxon spokesperson said on Friday

* “We expect the transaction to close in the second quarter of 2016, subject to customary closing conditions, regulatory approvals, and the refinery being restored to full working order,” a PBF spokesperson said (Reporting by Liz Hampton)