Social Security Administration immune to suit over attorneys' fees - 2nd Circuit
March 22, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Social Security Administration immune to suit over attorneys' fees - 2nd Circuit

Robert Iafolla

1 Min Read

By Robert Iafolla

A law firm cannot sue the Social Security Administration for failing in its statutory duty to deduct attorneys’ fees from disability benefit awards that went to the firm’s clients, a federal appeals court ruled on Monday.

A three-judge panel of the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that the lawsuits are blocked by sovereign immunity, even as it recognized that Binder & Binder has a “genuine grievance” over the SSA not collecting fees from the firm’s clients who later declared bankruptcy.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PoySkd

