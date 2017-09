By Karen Freifeld

Robert Morgenthau stepped down as Manhattan district attorney in 2009 after 35 years in office and many more in government service before that, including as Southern District U.S. attorney during the Kennedy and Johnson administrations and as a naval officer during World War II.

But at age 96, he’s still not quite ready for retirement.

