Blue Earth aims to swap debt for equity with bankruptcy filing

After defaulting on loans last month, alternative power company Blue Earth Inc has filed for bankruptcy with a plan to borrow up to $3 million from a key lender and shareholder to restructure by swapping its debt for equity.

The San Francisco-based company would use the loan from Jackson Investment Group LLC to rebuild its finances through a swap in a Chapter 11 plan that is in the works, according to Chief Executive and Director G. Robert Powell.

