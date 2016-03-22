FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Blue Earth aims to swap debt for equity with bankruptcy filing
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
March 22, 2016 / 10:31 PM / a year ago

Blue Earth aims to swap debt for equity with bankruptcy filing

Jim Christie

1 Min Read

After defaulting on loans last month, alternative power company Blue Earth Inc has filed for bankruptcy with a plan to borrow up to $3 million from a key lender and shareholder to restructure by swapping its debt for equity.

The San Francisco-based company would use the loan from Jackson Investment Group LLC to rebuild its finances through a swap in a Chapter 11 plan that is in the works, according to Chief Executive and Director G. Robert Powell.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1MAJNHw

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.