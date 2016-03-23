BRIEF-Energy Transfer announces LTIP award grant after Williams deal

March 23 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer Equity Lp

* Says shortly after Williams deal expects to grant awards under incentive plan covering about 10 percent of the outstanding etc common shares

* Says after awards grant former Williams stock holders would own around 74 percent of energy transfer corp, down from 81 percent

* Says Williams Cos presence in Tulsa, OK, Oklahoma City will need to be "significantly reduced" after deal